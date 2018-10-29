Student shot at Charlotte area high school; suspect in custody

Authorities say a student shot and wounded another student at a North Carolina high school.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a student shot and wounded another student at a North Carolina high school before being arrested.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools issued a statement saying the student was shot Monday morning at Butler High School in Matthews, about 12 miles (19 kms) southeast of Charlotte. The Matthews Police Department said the student was taken to a hospital but couldn't provide information on the injuries.

The police statement said the suspect was also a student. Investigators have the weapon used. Police believe the shooting was an "isolated incident," and authorities have secured campus. The school district said there is no further danger.

Dozens of parents gathered outside of the school of about 2,000 students to wait. Lockdown was apparently lifted around 9:15 a.m., and students streamed out, many crying and hugging parents.
