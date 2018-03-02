Students at Carrboro High School dismissed early due to power outage

Town of Carrboro

CARRBORO, NC (WTVD) --
Students at Carrboro High School were dismissed early on Friday due to a power outage.

The Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation said that the outage was a result of high winds.

Power was restored in the area around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Piedmont Electric reminds people to be cautious throughout that area; there is always danger associated with any downed power lines. The company also wants to remind people to never approach a downed power line.

If you have any questions or concerns call 911 or the power company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outageCarrboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News