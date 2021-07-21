Sunflower field at Dix Park blooming again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunflowers are blooming at Dorothea Dix Park ushering in the return of a beloved Raleigh event that was put on hold for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's amazing to see how beautiful and how many there are and how big," said Raleigh resident Jo Elsmore.
Folks have been coming to check out and snap pictures of the flowers and see Mother Nature at work.
Phyllis LeFevre, of Clayton, feels the event has really outdone itself.
"This is way more than it was the last time," she said.
LeFevre has a friend visiting from Salt Lake City and says the flower field was a must-see before heading to the airport.
"She's flying back today so I said we have to get you over here before you leave," said LeFevre.
The sunflowers will eventually be put to another use. The City of Raleigh will harvest the seeds and turn them into biodiesel fuel which can generate up to 75 gallons per acre.
But for now, the field is a source of sunshine and happiness.
For more details on the sunflower show, check here.
