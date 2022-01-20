Sports

Super Bowl halftime show trailer: A '90s throwback with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige

EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl LVI halftime show set to be a '90s lovefest

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A trailer for this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is a cinematic treat featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in a '90s-style video.

"Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray created the trailer, which is titled "The Call."

It opens with a young Eminem facing a present-day Eminem, performing his single "Rap God." Next Snoop is seen driving in his car, bobbing along to "The Next Episode." A glamorous looking Blige appears in a blue coat while "Family Affair" plays. Lamar is then seen with "Humble" playing in the background. Everyone takes a call from Dr. Dre, telling them to unite at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the show.

We see a plane take off as the trailer shifts from the East Coast to the West Coast.

"California Love" also plays in the trailer, giving a vibe that the crew will play their hits for the crowd.

The clip ends with an aerial view of the stadium and shouts of football fans.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countyeminemnflsuper bowlsnoop dogghip hop
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Cold now, snow to start this afternoon
Black ice causing treacherous road conditions already
Schools in Wake, Durham counties to close Friday
US confirmed 1st COVID case 2 years ago today
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
Show More
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Caramel Puffcorn
Contact tracers' role changes as pandemic reaches new heights
Flavor District, Triangle's largest 'ghost kitchen' to open in fall
Residents in Wilson prepare for black ice and snow
NC prepared as winter storm brings rain, snow and sleet
More TOP STORIES News