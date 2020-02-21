Fashion Friday: From Lizzo's cute candy gown to Jennifer Hudson's sweet Kobe tribute

The award for the most creative look of the week goes to Lizzo, who indulged her fashion sweet tooth by wearing a Hershey's chocolate-themed ensemble.Wrapped in a Moschino gown resembling a chocolate bar, the singer-songwriter topped the look off with a bedazzled candy clutch at the Brit Awards in London.
Also rocking the Brit Awards red carpet was Ellie Goulding, who wore a beautiful floral print gown. The stained glass-inspired dress was sexy with strategic cutouts.
Only days after he was robbed at knifepoint, Harry Styles also attended the Brit Awards, sporting another stellar gender-inclusive ensemble. The singer's outfit was composed of a maroon Gucci suit, purple sweater, lace shirt, pearls and accentuated with a lavender manicure. The artist added a black ribbon to his lapel in honor of his former girlfriend Caroline Flack, who passed away last week.
Supermodels also took to London for Fashion Week. Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, was spotted wearing a simple yet sexy black mini dress at the Love Magazine LFW Party.
Runway chameleon and reality star Kendall Jenner also celebrated at the decadent event in a throwback butterfly-print Jean Paul Gaultier piece. The dress hugged the supermodel's frame and bared some cleavage with a lace-up front.
At the "Emma" premiere in Los Angeles, leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy looked exquisite in a vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress. The actress accessorized the beaded art deco piece with an elaborate diamond necklace, fit for a Jane Austen titular character.
In Chicago, Jennifer Hudson moved the crowd to tears at the NBA All-Star game with her tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The singing sensation paired a purple velvet gown with gold drop earrings, inspired by Lakers colors. Hudson even had a patch attached to her arm with the numbers two and 24, representative of Kobe and Gianna's jerseys, surrounded by nine stars to honor the all victims who died in the tragic helicopter crash.