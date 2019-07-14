SUV smashes into firetruck as crews investigate crash on I-540 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An SUV smashed into a firetruck while firefighters were investigating a different crash early Sunday morning.

According to Wake New Hope Fire Department, it started when a white SUV failed to make a 90-degree turn onto Tarheel Club Road on I-540 and crashed down an embankment.

The passengers and driver all fled the scene and have not been found in the crash search.

Then, while crews were investigating the crash, a black SUV rammed into a parked firetruck. The firetruck was said to have been parked to protect first responders.

No deaths were reported from either of the crashes.

Wake New Hope Fire Department said more information regarding both crashes will be released Monday. Please check back for updates.
