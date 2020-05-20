Moore County teen stars in new Netflix series 'Sweet Magnolias'

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anneliese Judge, who grew up in Pinehurst, is starring in the new Netflix series, "Sweet Magnolias" based on the novels by Sherryl Woods.
"It's a romance drama," Judge explained. "So, something I think a lot of people will enjoy. The story follows three women as they navigate careers, a cheating husband, their lives, and their children's lives. I play Annie Sullivan, one of the teen Magnolias' daughter. We get to follow some of her struggles throughout the season as there's quite a few, and she learns some hard lessons along the way.
Eighteen-year-old Judge has been acting for a few years while taking lessons at in-STUDIO in Greensboro.
"I trained with all of them, and I owe everything I've learned from them," she said.
Judge landed the role in early 2019 and filmed Sweet Magnolias outside of Atlanta from June through October. Watching the show premiere on Netflix on May 19 was emotional for her.
"I stayed up all night binge-watching it," Judge said. "I've watched it so many times. I'm like, 'oh my gosh!'"
While Judge was completing her senior year online through Pinecrest High, she, like so many other seniors, was looking forward to graduating -- until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
"That definitely was a little disappointing and I feel for everyone," she said. "It definitely puts it in perspective that things can change in an instant and you have to appreciate the moment you're in."
Judge hopes there will be a season 2 of Sweet Magnolias, but she plans to attend UNC Greensboro in the fall to study international business and marketing.
"The opportunities, I feel like, are endless and I'm so excited to chase those and see where Sweet Magnolias takes me and what it leads to," she said.
"I'm excited for everyone to be inspired by the show," she added. "It's a really feel-good show and with everything going on with COVID, all the things everyone is feeling that is anything but positive, I feel like this is a show they will enjoy."
