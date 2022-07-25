Woman, daughter suing Taco Bell after having boiling water thrown on them

DALLAS (WTVD) -- A woman and her daughter are suing Taco Bell after an employee at a Texas restaurant dumped a bucket of boiling hot water on them.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras back on July 17.

Brittany Davis and her daughter went into the Dallas-area Taco Bell after their $31 drive thru order was prepared incorrectly twice.

According to the lawsuit, the employees refused to fix the problem and became "combative." The Taco Bell manager then comes to the front with a bucket full of boiling water and throws it on Brittany and her daughter.

With their skin burning and their clothes drenched with boiling water, the two females can be seen running for the exit.

According to the lawsuit, the doors were locked, preventing them from leaving. That's when the Taco Bell manager brought a second bucket of boiling water to throw on them. The two were able to escape before being drenched with the second bucket.

The lawsuit said both victims suffered severe burning. The mother had 10 seizures before arriving at the Emergency Room for treatment; the daughter was permanently scarred.

"When (the daughter) was released home from the hospital, her mother had to remove all mirrors from the walls, as (she) could not bear to see her own face. The burns to the rest of her body caused her skin to bubble the size of softballs," the lawsuit reads.