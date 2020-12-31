Food & Drink

Neiman Marcus selling handmade tamales online for $92 a batch

While scrolling through Neiman Marcus' website, shoppers can find luxury apparel, designer handbags, and tamales? Yes, you read that right.

The department store is selling 72 handmade tamales for $92, or $1.28 each. If customers prefer, they can also pay for the product in 4 interest-free payments of $28.

The 18-24 serving size comes in a variety of flavors including chicken, beef and pork. An assorted option is also available for shoppers who want to try all three types.

According to the item information, the tamales are "handmade from a traditional recipe of fresh stone-ground corn, top-quality meats, lard, spices and natural flavorings."

After paying $18 for shipping, the tamales arrive frozen and ready to eat after steaming or microwaving.

Orders can be placed until June 2021.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodtamalesshopping
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downtown Raleigh bars, restaurants pivot NYE celebration plans
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
LATEST: NC reports record COVID-19 hospitalizations
Kaplan: Biden won and NC GOP leaders won't tell the truth out loud
Surge has doctor 'super concerned' as vaccinations continue
Crimes against immigrants on the rise, police chief says
Watch Night service goes virtual at historic Bethel A.M.E. Zion Church
Show More
Mom, stepdad face new charges in murder of 7-year-old
Sheriff warns against New Year's celebratory gunfire
Pharmacist arrested after deliberately spoiling vaccine, police say
LGBTQ NC residents gain domestic violence protections with new court ruling
Influential rapper MF DOOM dead at 49, family confirms
More TOP STORIES News