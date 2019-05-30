Technology

North Carolina state officials to roll out school safety app

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- So much of our lives revolve around our cellphones and technology, and now parents and their children will be able to use it to keep schools safe.

Thursday morning, State Superintendent Mark Johnson is expected to announce the new school safety app, which will be used in all public schools across the state.

It will allow students, parents and educators to report any safety concerns.

They'll also be able to report any behavior that they may have witnessed that could be worrisome, and they won't have to worry about the report being traced to them because it is anonymous reporting.

RELATED: Teachers carrying guns in class could get pay raise, if proposed NC bill becomes law

That announcement will take place at 10 a.m on Thursday morning. ABC11 will stream the event live.
