Teen, 10-year-old try to rob 3 at knife-point on NC State campus, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State University police officers are trying to track down the two boys accused of trying to rob three people at knife-point on campus Thursday morning.The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Avent Ferry Road near Varsity Drive.The victims said they were walking along Avent Ferry Road when they were approached by the boys.According to a Wolfalert, one of them took out a pocket knife as they demanded money. The pair then took off on BMX bikes, heading toward Centennial Campus.The armed boy was described as being 14 or 15, while the other was said to be 10.Campus police officers remind students to walk in packs, to stay in well-lit areas, or use the university's Safety Escort Services.