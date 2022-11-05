No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.

His attorneys did not file an appeal to prevent him from being tried as an adult before Friday's deadline expired.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged in the deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were found shot dead on an Orange Count trail on Sept. 18. The two young people had been missing for more than a day when their bodies were found by some people riding ATVs.

The process for moving the case to adult court could be completed as early as Monday. Once that happens, more information such as court documents and arrest records will be available about the case.