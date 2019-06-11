16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

MANITOBA, Canada -- Police hear a lot of excuses from people they pull over for speeding: this is not one of the better ones.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.
Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.
Officers were not amused with the excuse.
The teen was fined more than $1,000 and will likely have his license suspended.
