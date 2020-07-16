Teen girl shot, killed inside Apex home, deputies say

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen girl was found shot inside a home in Apex early this morning, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at a home on Copperhead Road, which is located just south of US-1 near Friendship Road, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Inside the home they found the girl lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Deputies said other family members were inside the home when the shooting happened. They called 911.

Deputies are searching for a person of interest in the case. They have not released the identity of that person.

