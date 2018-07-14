Teen injured when motorcycle hits tractor in Moore Co.

PINEBLUFF, N.C. --
A 16-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted for medical treatment Saturday afternoon for injuries he sustained when he crashed into a tractor on a dirt road.

The crash was so far in the woods that emergency responders had to take private vehicles to the scene.

After their arrival, the teen was brought to them in the back of a pickup.

Officials say first responders then took the teen across town to a baseball field on Currant Street where the helicopter from UNC Health Care picked him up.

Officials are investigating.

No information regarding the identification of the teen or his injuries has yet to be released.
