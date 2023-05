A 13-year-old died while walking on a road in Sampson County when a driver crashed into them.

13-year-old hit, killed while walking down road in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 13-year-old died while walking on a road in Sampson County when a driver crashed into them.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Keener Road near Ashford Road shortly before 5 p.m.

A 2010 Honda Accord hit the 13-year-old while traveling westbound on Keener Road.

The driver of the Accord stopped and stayed on scene after the crash. Investigators said the driver was not impaired and does not currently face any criminal charges.