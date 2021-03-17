Man faces terrorism charges after explosive devices found near Brevard church, government building

BREVARD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 64-year-old man is facing numerous charges including terrorism after more than a dozen explosives were found scattered around a western North Carolina city on Sunday.Terry Lee Barham, 64, of Brevard, was taken into custody Tuesday. Barham faces numerous charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, transportation of a weapon of mass destruction, manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a government building, attempted malicious damage to a church, attempted malicious damage to an occupied building and three counts of terrorism.On Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of East Morgan Street and Gaston Street near First Baptist Church of Brevard, the American Legion Lodge and the Transylvania County Community Services building. On arrival, officers found "several small suspected incendiary devices that had not detonated," according to a news release from the police department.However, it was later reported that one explosive near the American Legion Lodge detonated causing '"little damage" to the building. No injuries were reported from the incident.Officials said they found additional evidence to the incident inside Barham's home including material that was used to make incendiary devices like those found near the church and government building. According to police, Barham's home and the three places where the explosives were found were all within a couple of blocks of one another.Barham is currently being held at the Transylvania County Jail under a $280,000 secured bond.The case continues to be investigated Brevard Police, the State Bureau of Investigation, FBI and ATF. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact 911 or contact the Brevard Police Department at (828) 883-2212.