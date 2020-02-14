Texting and driving isn't the only thing rideshare drivers are doing, study says

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- We all know texting and driving is a no-no, but it's especially bad when you realize your Uber or Lyft driver is typing while behind the wheel.

A new study from DriversEd.com shows:

  • 29% of riders say they have seen their rideshare driver reading or sending texts on their phone


  • 16% say they have seen the driver checking social media


  • 8% say they have seen the driver watching a video


  • 15% say they have had a driver who got road rage


  • 12% say they have suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs


    • Over 500 people responded to the survey across the country.

    Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.

    Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstontexting while drivinglyftrideshareuberstudydwi
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
    Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
    Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
    JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
    A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
    Show More
    Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
    'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
    Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
    Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
    Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
    More TOP STORIES News