How much will your Thanksgiving dinner cost this year? Tips to save money at the grocery store!

NEW YORK -- How much will your holiday dinner cost this upcoming Thanksgiving?

There are new numbers out by Wells Fargo on how much your Thanksgiving staples are expected to cost.

In fact, some stores are already rolling out their Thanksgiving deals.

There is some good news for the main course. Shoppers can expect to pay 16% less for turkeys this year compared to last year, though ham prices are up 5.2%.

Side dishes are a bit more expensive.

This year, sweet potatoes saw a 4% increase. Russet potatoes are an all-time high up 14%.

For other produce, consider buying fresh.

Canned green beans are up nearly 9% and canned pumpkin prices jumped a whopping 30% compared to last year.

Labor and transportation are the two big things affecting prices and they aren't expected to get cheaper anytime soon.

Retailers know how important it is to have good prices this season, so there's a lot of competition out there and some retailers are already announcing deals.

Aldi shared exclusivelywith GMA that it will offer its lowest-priced Thanksgiving meal in five years, offering a basket serving full meals for 10 people for under $47.

Starting now through Christmas, Walmart has unveiled what it calls inflation-free holiday meals serving up to 10 people for less than $7 a plate.

If you are buying fresh cranberries this year, prices are down 20% compared to last year. That's a great argument for buying fresh ingredients. Canned cranberry sauce is up about 7%. Cranberries actually stay fresh a long time if kept cool and dry. If you do that, they will still be good for Thanksgiving.