11 essentials you need to host Thanksgiving this year from Amazon

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Whether you're looking for decor or cooking tools, check out our picks below to find the best Amazon Thanksgiving essentials.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Whether you're looking for decor or cooking tools, check out our picks below to find the best Amazon Thanksgiving essentials.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Whether you're looking for decor or cooking tools, check out our picks below to find the best Amazon Thanksgiving essentials.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Whether you're looking for decor or cooking tools, check out our picks below to find the best Amazon Thanksgiving essentials.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

If you're hosting Thanksgiving for the first time, you may not know where to start. Bringing the family together for a meal comes with a lot of work. That is why we have gathered a list of essentials you need, including decor and baking necessities.

Thanksgiving decor:

Amazon Fall Table Runner Thanksgiving Decorations $15.99 Shop Now

This maple leaf table runner will add a touch of festive fun to your monotone dining table.

6% off Amazon Henilosson Gold Charger Plates - Set of 6 Dinner $28.98

$30.98 Shop Now

Charger plates can transform a simple table setting into a stylish and elegant one.

Amazon 30 Count Thanksgiving Party Decorations Hanging Swirls Decorations $8.99 Shop Now

Want some festive accents arround the home? These hanging decorations are perfect.

Amazon Lamris Decorative Velvet Pumpkins- Set of 12 $9.99 Shop Now

These fall velvet pumpkins can be used on a mantle or as a table centerpiece. The bright colors and soft velvet will liven up your home.

Kitchen tools:

Amazon Farberware Professional Pie Server $7.99 Shop Now

This pie server is made of rust-resistant stainless steel and features a serrated edge to cut through dense crust.

11% off Amazon RONDURE SET OF 2 Glass Gravy Boat - 7.5 oz $14.99

$16.87 Shop Now

These glass gravy boats are elegant, durable, and perfect for your homemade gravy.

Amazon Bovado USA 19" Inch 20 lb Capacity Enamel Oval Turkey Roaster Pan + Lid $24.99 Shop Now

This 19-inch oval-shaped turkey roaster pan can hold up to 20 pounds. It comes in 5 different sizes, is chemical-free and dishwasher safe.

15% off Amazon 200 Thanksgiving Paper Plates and Napkins Cups Serve 50 $16.99

$19.99 Shop Now

Serving a big crowd? This pack of disposable plates napkins and cups serves 50 guests and makes clean up easy.

Amazon Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry Oval Platter $19.99 Shop Now

This autumn themed platter is great for serving anything from turkey to light appetizers.

37% off Amazon 4-Cup Gravy Fat Separator With Bottom Release $20.69

$32.99 Shop Now

This 4-cup fat separator is great for easily separate the fat from meat and broth to make homemade gravy - plus it's easy to clean.

17% off Amazon LE TAUCI Ceramic Pie Pans for Baking, 9 In. Pie Plate $32.99

$39.99 Shop Now

These ceramic pie pans are made for homemade fruit pies and pot pies. You can put this dish into your freezer or microwave - and it's oven safe up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.