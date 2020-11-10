Shopping

Shop Local Spotlight: The Chocolate Boutique

Ahead of the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh, we want to highlight local businesses.

Many businesses have been hit hard this year by the COVID-19 pandemic and have had to pivot to keep their doors open and their customers safe.

Watch the video above for a spotlight on The Chocolate Boutique, located in Raleigh.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade -- virtual this year! -- will air on ABC11 on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Don't go to Fayetteville Street this year! You can grab a cup of hot chocolate and watch the special performances from the comfort of your couch.
