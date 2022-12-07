Documentary screening, discussion draws crowds to Durham's Hayti Heritage Center

"The Holly", a documentary film was shown at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham on Tuesday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The series Hayti Film Next Level is drawing people who live in Durham to the big screen while encouraging community conversations.

It highlights an embattled Denver, Colorado, community where gentrification, a shooting case and activism are said to have led to a rise in gang activity.

Co-director of the center, Lana Garland, served as executive producer.

Special guests included the film's director Julian Rubinstein and activist and Denver mayoral candidate Terrance Roberts.

"The Holly" is based on Rubenstein's book, The Holly: Five Bullets, One Gun and the Struggle to Save an American Neighborhood.

After Tuesday's screening, there was a panel discussion.

The Hayti Heritage Center preserves and advances the heritage and culture of the historic Hayti community in Durham.

It regularly offers experiences similar to Tuesday's to benefit the broader community.