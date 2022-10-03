Duke alums land 'Shark Tank' deal for crochet startup

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Duke graduates who live in Apex landed a deal on Shark Tank.

Justine Tiu and Adrian Zhang created The Woobles. It's a company that puts together kits to help complete beginners learn how to crochet.

For now, the company sells six core animals along with some special edition kits. Each kit costs around $30 and includes everything you need to make the creation yourself.

On Shark Tank, five sharks expressed interest in investing in the company. Ultimately, Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban partnered to invest $450,000 into the company in exchange for a 6% stake in it.

The Woobles episode was scheduled to air Friday on ABC11, but the arrival of Ian overshadowed the premiere.

The couple took that setback in stride, making a funny video on social media showing their watch party during a power outage.

Still, if you want to watch the episode, it is now streaming on Hulu.