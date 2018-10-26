NEW YORK --A suspect is in custody after at least a dozen suspicious packages were sent to high-profile figures around the country, ABC News confirmed.
Authorities are now investigating 12 suspicious packages that have been addressed to politicians and others around the country this week.
Here is the timeline of events related to these incidents in Eastern Time.
Monday, October 22
3:45 p.m.: A suspicious device was found at the Westchester County, New York home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
Wednesday, October 24
1:00 a.m.: A suspicious device was found addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at her home in Chappaqua, Westchester County.
Wednesday morning: A suspicious device addressed to former President Barack Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C. The package was found early in the morning, according to a press release sent out around 9:35 a.m.
9:15 a.m.: The United States Capitol Police in Maryland responded to a report of one suspicious package addressed to a member of Congress.
9:38 a.m.: A suspicious device was found at the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in New York City, where CNN has offices. That device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to a law enforcement source.
11:08 a.m.: The Secret Service tweeted that reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the White House were incorrect.
12:04 p.m.: President Donald Trump quote-tweets Vice President Mike Pence's condemning of the "the attempted attacks."
12:19 p.m.: An alert was issued confirming that the device was removed from the Time Warner Center and that a shelter in place was lifted.
12:47 p.m.: ABC News learns that a suspicious package addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder was sent. It never made it to its destination due to a delivery error and was bounced back to the return address -- the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida, which was briefly evacuated.
1:08 p.m.: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms that suspicious package was sent to his Manhattan office.
1:30 p.m.: ABC News confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was intercepted by Capitol Hill police.
2:08 p.m.: WABC-TV confirmed that the "suspicious package" mailed to Cuomo's office did not pose a threat.
2:20 p.m.: President Trump holds a press conference and calls for unity, says "acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States" and promises "a major federal investigation."
3:32 p.m. CNN Communications tweeted that the Time Warner Center had reopened.
3:35 p.m.: ABC News learned that investigators believe the intent of the sender was to maim or kill.
8:01 p.m.: Local and federal authorities announced they were investigating a suspicious package at a South Los Angeles mail facility that was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters. This was the second package sent to Waters.
Thursday, October 25
5 a.m. A suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro was discovered at an address associated with the actor and removed by the NYPD.
8:36 a.m. ABC News confirmed that a ninth suspicious package was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden.
10:22 am. WPVI confirmed that a second package was addressed to Biden. One was discovered at a postal facility in New Castle, Delaware and another was discovered at a postal facility in Wilmington, Delaware.
5:07 p.m.: ABC News learned that federal authorities are chasing promising leads pointing them to South Florida as a suspected origin of at least some of the potential bombs sent to prominent Democrats and others this week.
Friday, Oct. 26
8:34 a.m.: ABC News confirmed an eleventh package, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), was recovered in Florida.
8:53 a.m.: A package recovered in Midtown Manhattan appeared similar to the others, according to a preliminary assessment. This makes it the twelfth package connected to the investigation. It was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to law enforcement sources.
9:50 a.m. Robert De Niro said in a statement: "I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us. There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST vote!"
11:04 a.m. A suspect is in custody, ABC News confirmed. Authorities said they recovered a cell phone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from the suspect.
This story has been updated. ABC News earlier reported that a second package was recovered in Midtown.