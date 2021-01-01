MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Driving in the Triangle could cost you more in 2021.
The toll rate for the Triangle Expressway increased $0.19. A round-trip on the road will now cost you $11.04.
Although you can reduce that price tag by getting a free NC Quick Pass transponder. Those customers will have to pay $7.20 for a roundtrip on the road.
The Monroe Expressway near Charlotte is also seeing a similar toll increase.
NCDOT said toll revenue is used to pay off bonds sold to fund the construction of the toll road construction projects, as well as to fund overall upkeep and maintenance of the roads.
Toll price increases on Triangle Expressway
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News