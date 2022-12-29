Cost to drive on Triangle Expressway to increase starting Jan. 1

The price of a drive on the Triangle Expressway will cost more in 2023.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --

NCDOT announced next year's annual toll rate increase. The good news for drivers is that the rate is less than it has been in previous years.

This coming year it will cost NC Quick Pass customers another 9 cents to travel the full 18.8 miles of the road. Last year the increase was 11 cents; the year before that it was 12 cents.

Toll revenue is used to pay off bonds sold to fund the construction of the roadway and to keep up with maintenance in the area.