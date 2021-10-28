tom hanks

Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in California, asks to take picture with newlyweds

"He asked if he can take a picture with us," said San Dimas local Tashia Farries.
By Sophie Flay
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- A California couple had an unexpected wedding crasher over the weekend -- actor Tom Hanks.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries got married on a Santa Monica beach over the weekend, but little did they know that the two-time Oscar winner was watching from afar.

After the ceremony, Hanks stopped the newlyweds and asked to take a photo.

"He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice," Tashia Farries told our sister station KABC.

The couple said their special day was even better than they had dreamed: with perfect weather and family celebrating, the Hollywood star's visit was the cherry on top.

But they said their unexpected guest's appearance gave them a sign -- Hanks and Diciembrie's late brother share the same birthday.

"My brother passed away back in 2017. So it was very special to know that out of all people that could have been on Santa Monica beach that day, it was Tom Hanks. And we just kind of feel like that was my brother Dante's way of letting us know that he was there," said Diciembre Farries.

Tashia is a private chef, often cooking for celebrities and A-listers, but said this experience was different.

"It was kind of a breath of fresh air to be around someone so humble, so genuine," she said.

This wasn't the "Forrest Gump" actor's first go-around with wedding crashing. In 2016, he surprised a bride and groom during a wedding day photoshoot in New York City's Central Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniatom hankscelebrityu.s. & worldweddingwedding crashers
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOM HANKS
Why Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space
How the world changed on March 11, 2020
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
Tom Hanks, family officially become Greek citizens
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News