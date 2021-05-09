deadly shooting

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are behind bars in the fatal April shooting of a 27-year-old man in Durham, according to police.

Toney Allen Smith Jr., 21, of Durham was arrested on Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force in the murder of 27-year-old Anthony Marsh Jr.

Marsh was found shot inside a car on April 19 near the 300 block of East Pilot Street. Marsh died at the hospital.

Smith is being held at Durham County Jail without bond.

On Tuesday, Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, of Morrisville was arrested by members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive. She was charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.


See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydeadly shootingfatal shootingman killeddurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
2 dead in apparent Harnett Co. murder-suicide, sheriff's office says
17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood
Gunman who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting given life sentence
Man killed at Raleigh club was shot by security guard, police say
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News