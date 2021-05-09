Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are behind bars in the fatal April shooting of a 27-year-old man in Durham, according to police.Toney Allen Smith Jr., 21, of Durham was arrested on Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force in the murder of 27-year-old Anthony Marsh Jr.Marsh was found shot inside a car on April 19 near the 300 block of East Pilot Street. Marsh died at the hospital.Smith is being held at Durham County Jail without bond.On Tuesday, Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, of Morrisville was arrested by members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive. She was charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.