Disney donates $5,000 to Toys for Tots drive in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together is highlighting a community need on Giving Tuesday, a day devoted to service and outreach.

This Christmas will likely be a hard one for many families struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can help by donating toys that will go to a family.

The Walt Disney Company has supported the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program since 1947.

This year, as part of Disney's "Feed the Love" campaign, the company will donate $1 for every toy bought on ShopDisney.com.

The company also presented a $5,000 check in Raleigh to help out the event this year.

If you want to get into the spirit, you can drop off new and unused toys at two different locations in Raleigh.

  • The Disney Store at Crabtree Valley Mall
  • Navy/Marine facility at 2725 Western Blvd.


Donations will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. All toys dropped off at these locations will be distributed across Wake, Durham, Johnston, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties.

You can also make your holiday donation go further online. For each toy purchased online, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots.

Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
