'We need toys': Toy for Tots ask for donation to help kids in Robeson, Cumberland counties

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army need donations this year more than ever, so no child will go without this Christmas.
"I love children and I love Christmas and I love seeing the two come together," Tiffany Jones said.
Jones and her team have upgraded from a storage unit to a larger warehouse to hold all of the gifts this year, but they still face one big problem.
"We need toys. We absolutely do not have enough to even just give one toy to each child we are trying to support in Robeson and Cumberland County," Jones said.
This year, Toy for Tots and the Salvation Army Angel Tree are hoping to help 9,000 kids, doubling the numbers from last year.
Right now they only have enough toys, games and teen gifts to help 400 children in the area.
"Last year, we had more than enough to go around, even more than we anticipated," Jones said. "I don't know how I'm going to say no, because we don't have enough to go around and it's very disheartening."
With Christmas coming quickly, Jones and her staff know how important each donation can be for a child.
