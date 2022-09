Portion of St. Mary's Street in Raleigh closed because of downed utility pole

St. Mary's Street is closed from Clay Street to Brooklyn Street due to a downed utility pole.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- St. Mary's Street is closed from Clay Street to Brooklyn Street due to a downed utility pole.

Raleigh police say a drunk driver caused the damage.

This is near Fred Fletcher Park and Broughton High School.

Crews are on the scene to repair the damage, it's not known how long that will take.

Drivers in the area can use Brooklyn St. to get around the closure.