Society

Black drivers stopped, searched by police at disproportionate rate in central North Carolina



For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncraleighdurhami teamrace in americapolicerace and culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House Task Force's Dr. Birx visits Raleigh, meets with Cooper
Shop Local Raleigh: 60 percent of small businesses face closure amid COVID-19
No charges to be filed against Roxboro officer in fatal shooting
Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Orange County teens' bond provides hope for racial unity
Former UNC coach Sylvia Hatchell pleads guilty in pedestrian death
Trump rallies in NC contradict White House COVID-19 guidelines
Show More
Ominous orange skies loom over San Francisco amid wildfires
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
Halt of coronavirus vaccine trial is 'safety valve' at work: Fauci
LATEST: NC reports 2nd highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths
ACC coaches push for 350-team NCAA tournament
More TOP STORIES News