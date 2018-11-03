One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon.The crash involving a trailer and a motorcycle happened around 4:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.The highway was closed while crews cleaned up.Emergency officials from Cotton Fire Department, Pearces Mill Fire Department and Vander Fire Department responded to the scene.One person was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital.The cause of the crash is under investigation.