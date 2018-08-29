TRAFFIC

3 dead in crashes involving 9 vehicles on I-40 in Johnston County

Two people are dead in a fiery I-40 crash in Johnston County.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A third person has died after two crashes that closed both sides of Interstate 40 in Johnston County on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the Highway Patrol confirmed two people died at the scene. Six people were initially reported injured in the crashes. It wasn't immediately clear whether one of those people later died from their injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Sgt. Mike Baker told ABC11 that troopers were investigating one crash on I-40 near NC 210 when a second crash happened.

The second crash caused the most damage, he said.



A total of 9 vehicles were involved between the two crashes -- including a tractor-trailer and a flatbed utility truck hauling lumber.

The driver of the truck carrying lumber failed to reduce speed for stopped traffic, Baker said, striking several vehicles causing a chain-reaction of multiple vehicle crashes.



Ten ambulances responded to the scene.

Most of the injured patients were taken to WakeMed for treatment.

All lanes of I-40 reopened by 7:30 p.m.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
