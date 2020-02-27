Traffic

Cary truck driver charged in I-40 crash that killed 3 construction workers in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is being blamed for a crash in Iredell County that killed three construction workers.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30 on Interstate 40.

NC State Highway Patrol said Logan Lee Casey, 27, was driving a tractor-trailer westbound when he crashed into the back of a parked vehicle in a construction zone.

Investigators said Casey did not slow down in the construction zone. Casey's truck rear-ended a construction truck parked in the right lane, which was closed. The construction truck was equipped with a flashing arrow alerting drivers to merge away from the closed lane.

The force of the crash sent the construction truck into three workers from Georgia who were hired to fix the guardrail. All three workers died in the crash. They were identified as Noah Hamilton, 20, Austin Melton, 21, and Dustin Gelinas, 20.

Casey was not seriously injured. Troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Casey was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcarynctraffic fatalitiesworker deathtractor trailerfatal crashi 40construction accidentroad safety
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
15 flu deaths reported in North Carolina last week
Raleigh woman assaulted deputies, spit on passengers at RDU: Warrants
Man accused of murdering wife appears in Nash County court
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Officer breaks into burning home to save unconscious man
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Show More
Weather used to help Harriet Tubman free slaves
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Chapel Hill
Durham Pun Championship crowns the punny and the absurd
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
Carolina Mudcats hosting job fair Thursday
More TOP STORIES News