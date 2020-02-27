Cary truck driver charged in I-40 crash that killed 3 construction workers in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is being blamed for a crash in Iredell County that killed three construction workers.The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30 on Interstate 40.NC State Highway Patrol said Logan Lee Casey, 27, was driving a tractor-trailer westbound when he crashed into the back of a parked vehicle in a construction zone.Investigators said Casey did not slow down in the construction zone. Casey's truck rear-ended a construction truck parked in the right lane, which was closed. The construction truck was equipped with a flashing arrow alerting drivers to merge away from the closed lane.The force of the crash sent the construction truck into three workers from Georgia who were hired to fix the guardrail. All three workers died in the crash. They were identified as Noah Hamilton, 20, Austin Melton, 21, and Dustin Gelinas, 20.Casey was not seriously injured. Troopers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.Casey was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle.