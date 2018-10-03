TRAFFIC

Chemical spill shuts down Capital Blvd through Wake Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

Chemical spill shuts down US 1 in Wake Forest for hours.

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
Capital Boulevard was shut down Wednesday night for hours from Purnell Road to Stadium Drive because of a possible hazardous chemical leak from a tractor trailer.

The big rig was driving eastbound on Purnell Road when it began leaking what was later described as a "type of cleaning product."

The truck left a trail of the fluid from Purnell Road onto Capital Boulevard where it headed southbound. The driver pulled the truck over at Capital Boulevard and Club Villas, where Wake Forest Police and Fire along with a Wake County HazMat team responded.



First responders could be heard over radio scanners referring to the unknown fluid as a corrosive chemical. But a Wake Forest spokesperson later told ABC11 that there was no immediate danger to the public because of the chemical.

There are hundreds of residents who live along this stretch of Capital. In the hours before the fluid was identified, Many nearby neighbors wondered if they needed to evacuate.

"If it's airborne, something chemical I would like to know so I can get my family out and go stay in a hotel for the night," said Brian Arsenuo who lives near the spill on Capital. "I don't think (police) know either, and if they do they're not saying anything."

The biggest impact Wednesday night has been to traffic. Hundreds of drivers were forced to turn around and find another route home and away from the spill on this major Raleigh-Wake Forest thoroughfare.

In addition to the closure in the north and southbound lanes of Capital, police later closed Purnell Road as well because of the spilled fluid there.

The northbound lanes reopened shortly before 11 p.m. The southbound lanes remained closed until about 11:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichazmatchemical spillchemical leakroad closureWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
How dangerous is Jones Dairy Road curve? 16 crashes just this year
I-40 Fortify project virtually done but remains a work zone for miles
Several lanes of I-440 near Raleigh closed after truck overturns
Closures, detours on Capital Boulevard in October
More Traffic
Top Stories
Florence, SC shooting leaves 1 officer dead, 6 others injured
89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death
'We were all over Wilmington:' Durham officers reflect on Hurricane Florence work
UNC to change plaques in Kenan Stadium to remove references to leader in Wilmington race riots
Two deaths linked to the flu in North Carolina
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 29-year-old at gas station near SouthPoint
First daughter Ivanka Trump visits Hurricane Florence victims in Lumberton
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Show More
Bandit Flight Team flyover is a Wolfpack football tradition
How dangerous is Jones Dairy Road curve? 16 crashes just this year
Holly Springs mom runs 36.5 miles to raise money for Genetic Disorder research
Kevin Olsen, younger brother of Panthers TE, found not guilty on rape charges
Coyote sighting puts Cary neighbors on high alert
More News