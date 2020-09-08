Driver crashes into Smithfield church; woman and 2 kids hospitalized

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed their car into the front of a church building in Smithfield overnight.Freedom Baptist Church had significant damage from the accident on Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield. A woman and two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Church pastor Mike Walls and wife Wanda Walls said this marks the third time the church has been hit by a vehicle. The vehicle damaged the vestibule, two bathrooms and a nursery. Nevertheless, Walls told ABC11 they will continue to have service.Video from the scene showed a white sedan being towed."It's happened before, but we were hoping it would never happen again," Wanda said."It could've been worse, that could've caught on fire and that would've been a lot more extensive, but we think the Lord for the opportunity to be here," Mike said.