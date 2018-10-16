TRAFFIC

Durham approves scooters, with restrictions

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham will soon allow electric scooters in the city, but there will be restrictions that come with them.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham will soon allow electric scooters in the city, but there will be restrictions that come with them.

The ordinance passed Monday requires companies -- like Bird and Lime -- to obtain permits before deploying the scooters.

While the city is authorized, under the ordinance, to put a limit on the number of scooters in city limits, the ordinance doesn't list such a restriction currently.

Regulations on the scooters include:
  • No riding on sidewalks
  • Companies must implement programs to reduce barriers to low-income persons to rent the devices by providing diverse payment options
  • Riders must be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet. (Bird scooters require riders to be 18.)
  • Scooters are prohibited on greenway trails

The City of Raleigh proposed similar regulations this week. Council members are scheduled to vote on those regulations Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraveltransportationtrafficDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Here are the regulations Raleigh leaders are proposing for Bird scooters
S. Elliott Road in Chapel Hill reopens after malfunctioning hydrant
List of roads closures across the Triangle
Keep on stuckin': Infamous low Durham bridges claim another truck
More Traffic
Top Stories
16-year-old Cardinal Gibbons student killed in morning crash
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $667M
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
'Out of time:' Dogs in Duplin County shelter will be put down if not adopted soon
Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Show More
Snakes, pigs, exotic birds found in PA hoarding home
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
1-year-old Bronx boy bitten during rat infestation
More News