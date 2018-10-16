Durham approves scooters, with restrictions

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham will soon allow electric scooters in the city, but there will be restrictions that come with them.
The ordinance passed Monday requires companies -- like Bird and Lime -- to obtain permits before deploying the scooters.
While the city is authorized, under the ordinance, to put a limit on the number of scooters in city limits, the ordinance doesn't list such a restriction currently.
Regulations on the scooters include:
- No riding on sidewalks
- Companies must implement programs to reduce barriers to low-income persons to rent the devices by providing diverse payment options
- Riders must be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet. (Bird scooters require riders to be 18.)
- Scooters are prohibited on greenway trails
The City of Raleigh proposed similar regulations this week. Council members are scheduled to vote on those regulations Tuesday.