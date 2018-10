Durham approves scooters, with restrictions

No riding on sidewalks

Companies must implement programs to reduce barriers to low-income persons to rent the devices by providing diverse payment options

Riders must be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet. (Bird scooters require riders to be 18.)

Scooters are prohibited on greenway trails

Durham will soon allow electric scooters in the city, but there will be restrictions that come with them.The ordinance passed Monday requires companies -- like Bird and Lime -- to obtain permits before deploying the scooters.While the city is authorized, under the ordinance, to put a limit on the number of scooters in city limits, the ordinance doesn't list such a restriction currently. The City of Raleigh proposed similar regulations this week. Council members are scheduled to vote on those regulations Tuesday.