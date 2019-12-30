FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials have identified two drivers killed in a head-on crash last week in Franklin County.
The crash happened around 8 p.m., Thursday when a white Volkswagen crossed the center line and veered into the path of a silver Honda SUV on NC-96 near Ridgewood Road.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as 21-year-old Alexandra Cunningham, of Wake Forest, was killed. The driver of the Honda, 65-year-old William Duncan, of Youngsville, also died at the scene.
Two passengers from the Volkswagen, both 18-year-old women, sustained serious injuries and were taken to WakeMed.
A 65-year-old passenger in the Honda also was seriously injured and taken to WakeMed.
The Highway Patrol said Monday that it continues to investigate the crash.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Highway Patrol identifies 2 drivers killed in Franklin County head-on crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News