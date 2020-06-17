Traffic

Car crash into Hillsborough gas station causes fire; alcohol a factor: Highway Patrol

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed their car into a gas station in Orange County overnight, causing a fire and road closure.

The accident happened at Farm & Garden Center on NC Highway 86 in Hillsborough. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told ABC11 the driver was speeding and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Their injuries are serious, but not life-threatening. Both the driver and passenger were under 21, according to NCSHP. The driver slammed into the gas pumps, setting the car and business on fire.

The business is a gas station, country store and produce stand near the intersection of NC-86 and Walnut Grove Church Road.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle under a collapsed canopy with crews still there around 4 a.m. The owner of the business told ABC11 he had owned it for 25 years.
