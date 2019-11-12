I-440 ramp to Wade Avenue closed for 2 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ramp from Interstate 440 West to eastbound Wade Avenue closed Monday night and will remain closed for two years.According to NCDOT, an average of 1,800 people use the ramp every day.The closure of the ramp is part of the Interstate 440 Improvements project.The ramp closed at 11 p.m."I can imagine trying to get anywhere on the belt line is going to be a mess now," said Eddie Jones, who lives in Meredith Woods Subdivision off of Lake Boone Trail. "Traffic already backs up to where it's stopped and that's with the open on ramp. When it's off and they're trying to divert all that traffic down to Hillsborough Street, it's not even going to be drivable."Detour signs will be put up that lead drivers to the Hillsborough Street exit, where they can turn around and access eastbound Wade avenue that way."I understand why they're doing it but at the time, we're not investing in the infrastructure for public transport," said Jones. "People could try to get off and go through Lake Boone to cut over to Blue Ridge over there but even then with the red lights and all the traffic it's just going to be a standstill."