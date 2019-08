Traffic Alert🚨 I-440 W from New Bern Ave. to Capital Blvd. temporarily closed. Motorists 🚘 advised to find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/76E1zbNb3A — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) August 18, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- I-440 W near New Bern Avenue has reopened following a police investigation that shut down the road for over an hour.Just before 8 a.m., police said I-440 W was closed between New Bern Avenue and Capital Blvd.Raleigh police said the investigation was on Brentwood Road and part of it involved I-440 as well.Just before 9:30 a.m., police said I-440 W was reopened.