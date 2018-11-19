TRAFFIC

NCDOT checking equipment in preparation for winter weather

North Carolina Department of Transportation is getting prepared for winter weather.

RALEIGH --
Don't worry. There's no immediate threat for snow or ice. NCDOT is simply getting everything ready since we are entering the winter season.

Before the rough weather moves in, NCDOT workers want to be sure their equipment is in good operating condition.

They're checking that their trucks can properly spray brine and mix the salt-sand substance used to treat icy roadways in North Carolina.

In addition to making sure the spraying features are working, other crews are making sure full loads can access areas where conditions often get treacherous.
