More than 7 million people screened at US airports since Thursday, TSA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 7 million passed through airport screenings from Thursday through Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Friday 1.9 million people flew, setting the single-day record for number of passengers since the pandemic started more than a year ago
Monday's final number could set a new record.
But even with the uptick in passengers, the ones who spoke to ABC11 described a rather smooth process.
"Everything was great, just a smooth transition," Devonte Hassell said.
Hassell flew back into RDU from New York after visiting family over the holiday weekend.
"It's a little bit crowded for the holiday weekend but, traveling has been easy," he said.
Masks are still required throughout the airport and on the airplanes, but many social distancing requirements (such as empty seats on the airplanes) have been relaxed.
"It's fine. I think they've laid out the regulations pretty clearly, the airlines, pretty clearly. So as long as you're doing what you're supposed to do, I feel safe and comfortable," traveler Travis Konen said.
