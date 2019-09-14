Travel

If you have a dog and love to travel, this contest is for you

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you and your dog love to travel, you need to enter a new contest that will have the winner getting paid to visit some of North Carolina's most popular destinations.

Visit NC is hiring the first dog travel agent and your first step in winning the job is creating a one-minute Instagram video.

The effort is focused on highlighting dog-friendly destinations across the state.

The winner will receive a travel stipend to take four trips to visit the mountains, the coast, and state parks, and will receive a GoPro camera to chronicle their adventures.

Contest organizers say they're looking for authenticity, personality, and creativity in the video submissions.

The deadline to enter is Sunday.

