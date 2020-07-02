Travel

Planning on visiting Myrtle Beach anytime soon? Prepare to wear a face mask

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- Starting Friday, if you find yourself visiting or spending time in Myrtle Beach you will be required to wear a mask.

Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Thursday afternoon to enact a face-covering ordinance for both residents and visitors, ABC-affiliate WPDE reports. The decision comes just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend as the city prepares to see an uptick in tourists.

Mayor Brenda Bethune was asked on Good Morning America Friday morning: "There are reports of hundreds of new COVID-19 cases in D.C., Virginia and other areas linked to trips to your city, Myrtle Beach. Do you acct responsibility for some of that?" Here's what she said:
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Brenda Bethune was asked on GMA on Friday whether she took too long to take this action. Here's what she said.



The ordinance requires the following:
  • All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment or food-service establishment.
  • All customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed common areas of any overnight accommodations establishments.
  • All retail food-service and overnight accommodations establishments shall require staff to wear, and those staff shall wear, face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.


Read the ordinance in its entirety here.

The rule goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect for 67 days, or until rescinded, or until the expiration of the Declaration of Civil Emergency, whichever is first.

The popular tourist destination has been at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak after many people have tested positive after visiting Myrtle Beach. Most recently, nearly 100 teens from the Washington D.C. area tested positive for COVID-19 after a Myrtle Beach trip.

In an interview with WPDE, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she is not blaming tourists, but she wants to see everyone, including residents, social distance and wear a mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsouth carolinabeachesface maskcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees highest one-day increase in new cases
New data gives Dr. Tilson hope about NC students returning to school
$10K reward offered in Fayetteville pawn shop gun burglary
Confirmed coronavirus cases rising in 40 of 50 states
NC woman thankful for surgeon who braided hair before surgery
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
LIST: Virtual, drive-up and in-person July 4 fireworks in our area
Show More
UNCW professor gets $500K settlement amid backlash from post
Don's Big Recipe: That Strawberry Thing
What you need to know before going to a NC State Park this weekend
Police arrest 20 demonstrators for blocking traffic on Capital Blvd
NFL to play Black anthem before Week 1 games: AP
More TOP STORIES News