TRAVEL

NC Coast is hot spot for prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth

EMBED </>More Videos

Hunting for Megalodon teeth in NC. (WTVD)

By
Wrightsville Beach, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina coast is known for many things but, for divers, it is well known as a hot spot for finding giant prehistoric Megalodon Teeth.

"It's really rare," explained Marine Biologist and owner of WB Diving, Chris Slog. "In North Carolina, we're really lucky and specifically Wilmington, N.C., it's one of a few places in the world where you can find the Megalodon teeth in those numbers," Slog explained.

"The teeth have been found all over the world, but not in the concentrations we're finding here," Slog said.

Slog leads divers to Megalodon Tooth Ledges from 26 to 40 miles off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.

Slog said these areas are concentrated for the teeth of these prehistoric sharks, which went extinct about two million years ago.

"These ledges are actually ancient river beds," Slog said. "You can see, if you look at a chart they're meandering rivers out there that used to be land at one point and now the oceans filled it in so it is 110 feet underwater," he said.

The dives for these teeth are advanced at more than 100 feet down and Slog said there are strong currents so finding a tooth is very exciting. "It's just that search like looking for gold," he said.

Teeth measuring more than six inches are valuable, some worth thousands of dollars. The Workshop, a coffee shop in Wrightsville Beach, sells the giant teeth and the coffee shop owner, Audrey Longtin, who is also a diver, has started a shark tooth jewelry line, Era Jewelry Design.

The shark theme is a big part of the popular coffee shop. "It's coffee with a bite," said Longtin.

"We started finding a lot of teeth, then I started doing jewelry with them and I thought I'll put them on the wall and see how people would react to it," Longtin said. "It's a huge success so that was a good call."

While diving for Megalodon teeth requires advanced certification, there is an area on land, Aurora, North Carolina that used to be home to a phosphate mine full of fossils including the Megalodon teeth.

Now, The Aurora Fossil Museum is a popular spot for fossil fans to visit to learn and hunt as the museum maintains two fossil pits in the Fossil Park located directly across the street from the main museum.

According to the website, visitors are allowed to collect fossils and keep what they find as a memento of their visit to Aurora. The pits are open from dawn to dusk daily and are filled with mine tailings where small shell, coral, shark tooth and other fossils are relatively easy to find.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelsharksbeachestravelWrightsville Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to charge $200,000 for space rides
Man: Southwest workers left luggage in the rain, won't replace it
Scooter rental app Bird rolls into Raleigh, but will it run into trouble?
NO MORE NUTS: Southwest to stop serving peanuts on flights
More Travel
Top Stories
Senior citizen attacked at Brier Creek Walmart, forced to withdraw money
Mars shines bright, visible through the end of July
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her home
Mega Millions: These NC stores have the most big wins
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
Raleigh cook competing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Family of missing Raleigh man plan to hire private investigator
Leaders push back as veteran retreat center eyes Hope Mills
Show More
Raleigh man beaten by officers files civil suit against state
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Customers left with worthless gift cards after changes at Fayetteville day spa
Burlington PD releases names, 911 call in deadly officer-involved shooting
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
More News