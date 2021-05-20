beaches

New rules at Myrtle Beach prohibits digging deep holes

MYRTLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Next time you make a visit to Myrtle Beach, you'll have to think twice before digging a hole thanks to a new city ordinance.

The City of Myrtle Beach passed three new rules earlier this week addressing digging holes, tents for children and surf fishing, according to ABC-affiliate WPDE.

Under the new rules, it is now illegal to dig a hole deeper than two feet on the beach and no holes can be left unfilled. Metal shovels will also not be allowed for digging at the beach.

Swimmers will also have right-of-way priority over those fishing from the beach. South Carolina also requires a fishing license when fishing from the surf but not when at a pier.

City leaders also updated the definition of children's tents by increasing the allowed size for shading. The new dimensions are four feet wide, three feet deep and three feet high.

Canopies and tents larger than the permitted size are prohibited from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
