Spirit Airlines comes to RDU, announces flights to 7 cities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Spirit Airlines is coming to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The budget airline will offer daily, non-stop service to seven cities starting on May 2.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the airport announced the partnership and flight routes.


Starting on May 2, Spirit will offer nonstop service to the following destinations:

  • New Orleans

  • Orlando

  • Fort Lauderdale

  • Baltimore/Washington D.C.

  • Chicago/O'Hare

  • Detroit

  • Boston


    • According to RDU, the flights will either be on the 145-seat Airbus A319 or the 182-seat Airbus A320.

    Spirit is the 10th carrier to serve RDU travelers.

    RELATED: Frontier Airlines adds 8 new destinations coming out of RDU


    RELATED: RDU travelers say airport workers affected by government shutdown should be paid
