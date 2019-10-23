abc11 troubleshooter

An international trip for only $300 roundtrip? Here's how you can score flight deals

By Diane L. Wilson
Are you still looking to get away for the upcoming holidays? You could shell out some big bucks or you could save hundreds of dollars by using cheap flight tricks.

Nick and Ashley Triggiano travel the world by scoring deals on international flights.

One deal took them from the Triangle to Switzerland for just $400 a ticket.

Another time they paid only $300 each for a roundtrip from RDU to Barcelona.

Most recently, they scored $150 roundtrip tickets from RDU to Peru.

Nick said he landed the deals by using the website https://scottscheapflights.com/.

"They think international travel is expensive but sometimes if you sit around and wait you can find things like this and capitalize and get something half the price," Nick said.

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, says his online services find deals on international flights.

Once you sign up on the website, you get email alerts about cheap fares and if a deal interests you, you then book directly with that airline.

Keyes says there are still deals for travel around Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is one of the best weeks of the year to travel internationally," he said. "I call it the hidden gem week of the year because people think of it as an expensive time of year to fly but if you travel internationally and you already have the time off from work it's a great time to travel."

Keyes said it's tough to land deals on flights if you have a set schedule.

"Give yourself as much flexibility as possible and then you're going to have much greater odds of a cheap flight popping up that will work for you," he said.

He added the key is to set the priority on price and not schedule.

"Step one is to see, where are there cheap flights from my home airport. Step two is, of all the places that it's cheap, which one interests me? And then step three is of those ones that interest me...are there dates that work with my schedule?" Keyes said.
Another tool to use to track the price of flights is Google Flights.

You put in when you want to fly and you can get email alerts about price changes.

If you're looking at flights around the Christmas and New Year holiday, the bad news is there are very few deals to be found, however, book now as travel experts say the longer you wait, the price will just keep increasing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelabc11 troubleshootertraveltravel tips
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Headed to NCDMV website? Make sure it's the real one
Don't get scammed at the NC State Fair
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Companies like Spectrum will no longer prorate bills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper seriously injured after being hit during Vance County traffic stop
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
NC teacher accused of putting student with disabilities in trash can
Show More
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
Tornado threats pass but showers continue eastward trek
GM at Fayetteville Honda dealer steps in after seeing peeling paint story
Johnston County students moved from damaged, moldy classroom trailer
More TOP STORIES News